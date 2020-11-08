HCRF, QRCS launch hydrocephalus patients project

YemenExtra

Handicap Care and Rehabilitation Fund (HCRF) in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched a project to support hydrocephalus patients.

The project aims to distribute a thousand brain fluid suction device and to approve a thousand operations for a thousand children with disabilities.

The QRCS has contributed an amount of $ 300,000 to the project, provided that the HCRF would bear the costs of operation and set up the devices at a cost of Y.R 300 million, said the deputy executive director of the Fund Othman al-Selwi.