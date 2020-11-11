FM: Saudi ambassador’s statements to Sputnik to flirt with the upcoming US administration

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf described on Wednesday statements of ambassador of the Saudi aggression in Jordan as a media attempt by the Saudi regime to flirt with the incoming US administration.

The minister said that the ambassador’s statements to the Russian Sputnik News Agency came to exploit for those who are still running the White House until January 20.

Sharaf explained that what was stated by the Saudi ambassador’s interview with the Russian agency is a failed attempt to show Riyadh that it was and is still able to play the role of the assigned policeman in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf to implement the policies of the US administration and its NATO allies.

He pointed out that the only success achieved by the Saudi-led international military coalition against Yemen in six years was in using the latest types of American and Western military arsenals, including internationally banned arsenals to kill women, children and the elderly in Yemen.

The minister said the aggression caused the destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure and the creation of the largest humanitarian disaster in the modern era.

Minister Sharaf confirmed that Riyadh’s continued use of the card to fight the Iranian tide and influence in Yemen no longer deceive anyone, including many countries that participated or supported the Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition.

“During six years of aggression under the name of reinstating legitimacy that has no basis or existence, Saudi Arabia and UAE have practiced all forms of the blockade, destroying the economy and fighting the national currency..”, he said.

” ..the aggression countries were unable to prove the validity of its claims to prevent the smuggling of Iranian weapons to Yemen.,” Sharaf added.

Minister Sharaf advised the Saudi leadership to recognize its mistakes in Yemen, stressing that Yemen does not accept any tutelage whatever its source and does not depend on any regional or international powers.

He also advised Riyadh’s rulers so as to continue as a state to practice a policy of self-distancing and non-interference in the internal affairs of the Yemeni people.

Sharaf said that Riyadh should stop providing military and financial support to an outgoing president and a government that lives in Riyadh hotels and other capitals at the expense of the blood of innocent Yemeni civilians.

He indicated that the security and stability of the region require peaceful coexistence and openness to neighboring countries as well as search for ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations among them, instead of talking about the Iranian threat to the countries of the region.

Riyadh’s rulers should learn from Tehran, which has called for the security and stability of the region by launching an initiative to maintain the security and stability of the Gulf through the Hormuz Peace Initiative that aims to stabilize the Gulf region.

Minister Sharaf said that the Yemeni people are seeking to achieve their legitimate aspirations, first and foremost ending the military aggression, lifting the blockade and withdrawing all foreign forces and mercenaries loyal to the coalition countries from all Yemeni territories and islands.

He added that Yemen does not need the series of false aid the Saudi regime declares to the world that it provides to Yemen at a time its warplanes are killing the Yemeni people.

Sharaf reaffirmed that Sana’a is still extending its hand towards a just peace and achieving a comprehensive settlement that includes all the Yemeni people.

Source: Saba