Nov. 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the city of Hodeidah, the citizen Mujib Mohammed Hassan Al-Hammadi died of wounds sustained from a saudi airstrike attack that targeted citizens’ homes on Gaza Street in Al-Hali District.

Moreover, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 149 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces and their local mercenaries during the past 24 hours. The breaches were: 6 drone raids in Haiss, Al-Faza and 50th Street, the hovering of 6 warplanes over Haiss, Al-Mazhar, 50th Street, and Kilo-16 as well as 8 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Kilo-16. In addition, 15 violations were carried out with rocket and artillery bombardment, and 117 violations using diverse weapons.

In Saada governorate, the US-Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Zahir district, and the Saudi border guards targeted villages in the border district of Razih using missiles and shells.

In Ma’rib province, the Saudi-led fighter jets launched 3 raids on the Medghal district, 3 raids on Majzar district, 2 raids on the Serwah district, and 2 raids on the Rahba district.

In the province of Jawf, the warplanes of the aggressors launched a single airstrike on Al-Thulouth Market in the Khub Wa Sha`af district.

In Hajjah governorate, civilians’ farms were subjected to a missile- artillery attack in the Al-Jar region within Abs district.