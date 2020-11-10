Health Minister Says Cancer Patients Are Doubled Due to Saudi War on Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, The Minister of Public Health and Population Taha Al-Mutawakel confirmed that the United Nations had failed to bring in the simplest medical capabilities, noting that cancer treatment centers in Yemen witnessed a record increase in the number of patients since the start of the US-backed Saudi aggression due to the bombardment with internationally prohibited weapons.

Dr. Al-Mutawakel said during the inauguration of a cancer center in The Kuwait Hospital, Sana’a, that the performance of the World Health Organization in Yemen is poor and if it does not do its job by bringing the most important medical needs, it must reconsider its mechanism of action in the country, calling on the United Nations to at least allow the Ministry to purchase these devices to save what can be saved.

The Minister of Health and Population indicated that the number of patients has doubled since the beginning of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression on Yemen by 100% in the areas that have been bombed with internationally prohibited weapons.

He pointed out that the leukemia treatment centers receive about 7,000 cases in a number of Yemen’s governorates annually, noting that the death rate of leukemia patients rose to nearly half of that number due to the scarcity of medicines and equipment to alleviate their suffering.

Dr. Al-Mutawakel stressed that most of the areas that were subjected to airstrikes are loaded with many serious diseases.

Moreover, he noted that the Ministry is in the process of preparing an integrated and specialized building for treating all oncological diseases from the various governorates of Yemen under the direct supervision of the President of the Supreme Political Council.