A Citizen Dies of Wounds Resulted by Saudi Airstrikes

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday morning, a citizen faced death due to wounds sustained from Saudi warplanes targeting of residential areas in Hodeidah Governorate.

The civiliansmNajeeb Moahmmed Hassan Al-Hammadi died as a result of his wounds, which was resulted from the Saudi aerial targeting of homes of civilians found on 50th Street and Gaza Street in Hodeidah, a source reported from the province.

Yesterday, Monday, three civilians were seriously injured by missiles launched by the aggressive Saudi-led coalition combat drones in Al-Tuhita city in the same governorate.

This comes in a clear continuation of the crimes committed by the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people and a permanent violation of the Sweden Agreement by the forces of aggression.