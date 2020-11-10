The Arrival of Three oil tankers to the Hodeida seaport
YemenExtra
The ships carrying oil derivatives docked on Monday at Hodeida seaport said the executive director of Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC).
Ammar al-Adrai said that the ships have been seized by the Saudi-led aggression coalition for periods ranged between 85 – 220 days with a delay fines estimated at $11.3 million (40 percent of the shipments’ cost).
Two of the ships are carrying 59,624 tons of gasoline and a ship carrying 29,690 tons of diesel, YPC spokesman Esam al-Motawakel said.