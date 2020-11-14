A New Project Prepares Marine Boats in the Red Sea Sector (Photos)

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Interior launched a project to re-prepare marine boats, in line with the development of the Yemeni Coast Guard’s work to protect commercial ports and fish landing centers.

During the inauguration, in the presence of the Acting Governor of Hodeidah province, Mohammed Ayyash Qahim and the First Undersecretary of the governorate, Ahmed Al-Bishri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for the Financial and Administrative Resources Sector, Major General Ali Salem Al-Saifi, and the Head of the Coast Guard Authority Major General Abdul Razzaq Al-Moayad.

The General Inspector from the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ibrahim Al-Moayad, confirmed that the boats are ready and considered additional development for the coast guard sector in the Red Sea to protect the coastline, secure regional waters, protect fishermen, and also protect coastal visitors during the tourist seasons.

The attendees stressed the importance of the qualitative achievement in building defense capabilities in light of the US-Saudi aggression by adapting available equipment to achieve security and stability.

The completion of preparing coast guard boats is considered one of the most important objectives of the national vision for building the modern Yemeni state, “A Hand Protects, A Hand Builds”, which aims to develop Yemeni capabilities and using those capabilities in protecting national sovereignty.