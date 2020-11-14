A New Round of Negotiations on Prisoners Begins in Few Days: Al-Murtada

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdel Qader Al-Murtada, announced a new round of negotiations with the forces of aggression on the prisoners’ file.

Abdel Qader Al-Murtada explained in a tweet that the Prisoners Committee had received an invitation from the United Nations to attend a new round of negotiations on the prisoners’ file next Thursday in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

He pointed out that the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs welcomed the UN initiative, emphasized the participation in its keenness to accomplish this humanitarian file.