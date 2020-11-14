Nov. 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, a citizen was killed and another wounded after a Saudi airstrike targeted a tanker truck loaded with gas on the highway in the Al-Jadaan area, Majzar district.

Meanwhile, the fighters of the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched 11 raids in Medghal district, Marib.

The aggressors also launched two raids on the Al-Rab’a area in Al-Ajashr, near Najran Saudi province.

The Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed 242 new violations against the Sweden agreement regarding Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that among the violations was an infiltration attempt in Haiss and the launching of 16 raids by combat UAVs in al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, and al-Jabaliya, in addition to the hovering of 18 spy drones in the airspace of al-Jah, al-Jabaliya, al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, and al-Tuhita.

Moreover, a number of 30 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 190 violations with diverse weapons.