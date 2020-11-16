Yemen Offers Condolences on Syrian FM’s Death

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, sent on Monday a cable of condolences to President of Syria, Bashar Al-Assad.

In the cable, al-Mashat condoled Al-Assad and the people of Syria on the death of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Walid Al-Muallem.

Al-Mashat expresses sorrow and the condolences of the Supreme Political Council and the Yemeni people to the brotherly people of Syria over the late Syrian foreign minister.

Moreover, the Minister of Yemen’s Foregin’s ministry has also expressed sympathy with the people and government of Syria for the passing of Walid Al-Muallem, his counterpart.

Sharaf affirmed that the deceased played an important role in supporting and defending the Yemeni people’s grievance by the diplomatic work on the regional and international levels.”