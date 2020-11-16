Criminal Court sentences 21 convicted to death for supporting enemy

YemenExtra

The Court of First Instance in Sana’a has sentenced 21 to death convicted of supporting the enemy and inciting it to commit acts that affect the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen.

The operative part of the judgment held on Saturday presided over by the Chairman of the Court, Judge Mujahid al-Amadi, ordered the confiscation of all property of the convicted to the State Treasury.

The court also ruled against accepting the criminal lawsuit filed by the public prosecution against three suspects because it had ruled in the case.

The Criminal Prosecution also charged 24 people with helping the enemy and inciting it to commit acts that affect the security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen.

They, the accused, sought to aid the countries of the Saudi-UAE aggression coalition and harm the political, military and economic rank of the country.

They also agreed with them to participate in launching a war on the Republic of Yemen and issued resolutions and statements through which they sought to support the aggression countries in continuing their aggression on Yemen, occupying parts of its lands and targeting governmental and private facilities.

In addition to inciting the continued siege of Yemeni people on food and medicine, the closure of airports, land ports, and seaports, and endangering the security and safety of society, they continue to launch aggression acts until this moment.