Talks Of New Prisoner Exchange Deal Postponed in held in the Jordan

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Mortada, revealed On Tuesday the delay of the date of negotiations on a new prisoner exchange deal sponsored by the United Nations.

Al-Mortada said on Twitter, “The United Nations informed us of the postponement of the date of the talks on the war prisoners’ file, which was expected to held in the Jordanian capital Amman for next Thursday, to unspecified time.