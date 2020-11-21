Houthi Appreciates UN Efforts for Attracting World’s Attention to Yemen

YemenExtra

The member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, commented on Friday regarding the statement made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, considering it a positive position to draw the world’s attention to the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the siege of the American aggression on Yemen.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi called on the Secretary-General to condemn the blockade and remove it for violating principles, and also because each ship that goes to Yemen must have a permit from the United Nations.

In addition, he called for a joint meeting with decision-makers in international organizations to study the allegations of all obstacles and come up with actual solutions.

He considered the failure of the aggressors and their mercenaries to fulfill their obligations has resulted in the deterioration of the currency, putting the full responsibility on them along with the Security Council.