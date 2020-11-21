More Than 7,272 Children Have Been Killed or Injured by the Saudi Aggressive Coalition

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health and Population confirmed on Friday that the Saudi aggressive coalition has caused the largest human tragedy in the world for the children of Yemen.

The Ministry of Health stated in a statement on the occasion of International Children’s Day that 2,643 children were killed by US-Saudi airstrikes and 4,205 were injured, noting that this is a testament to the criminality and malice of the enemy.

Moreover, the statement added that the suffocating siege on Yemen is killing hundreds of thousands of children, noting that there are millions of them waiting for the same fate.

The ministry pointed out that there are nearly 2 million children under five years of age who are affected by malnutrition, including 400 thousand children in critical condition, and 12 thousand children have already died as a result.

The Ministry of Health held the Saudi-led coalition of aggression with legal, humanitarian, and moral responsibility, calling on the whole world to take serious actions and stop this aggression and lift the blockade.

It also called on the United Nations and UNICEF to reconsider the inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the blacklist of child killers, appealing to countries around the world to take serious steps toward ending this tragedy Yemen is going through, in general, and safe the childhood in particular.