Foreign Ministry Official Calls to an End of All Crimes Against Yemeni Children

YemenExtra

Foreign Ministry official called to immediately end all crimes and violations against the children of Yemen, which are being committed by the US-backed Saudi aggressive coalition for about six consecutive years .

An official confirmed that “On November 20, the world celebrates World Children’s Day, while Yemen’s children are being exposed to the most terrible crimes and violations.”

The source demanded the free world countries, the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and the Human Rights Council, especially the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to condemn the crimes committed against Yemen’s children and press for an end to them and submission of perpetrators to justice.