Nov. 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 160 violations, including the creation of combat fortifications in Kilo-16, the hovering of 8 spy drones in the airspace of Al Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Kilo-16. Also, 48 violations were carried out using missile-artillery shelling, and more than 100 violations were committed by diverse weapons.

In Marib, a number of 15 airstrikes were launched by the Saudi-led fighter jets against Madghal district and a raid targeted the Mjzar district.

In Al-Jawf, 8 Saudi raids were carried out on the Al-Aqsa area within the district of Al-Hazm, and two raids on Al-Marazeeq and Al-Khanjar in Khab Al-Sha`af region.

In Saada, an airstrike by the aerial Saudi-led aggressive coalition was launched on Baqim district.

Moreover, Saudi missile and artillery shelling took place within separate areas in the Shada district near the border within Saada.

The US-backed Saudi aggression launched two raids on al-Buq area and two raids on the Sherfa and the al-Kassara regions near Najran Saudi province.