Deputy Minister Welcomes Un Team Experts That Will Maintain Decaying Oil Tanker

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi confirmed today, Sunday, that a letter was sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the United Nations that welcomes the team of experts that are in charge of assessing and maintaining the “Safer” oil tanker.

“We sent a message to the United Nations in which we welcomed the team of experts in charge of assessing and maintaining the Safer ship, and we are still waiting to be informed of the arrival date of the team to Yemen,” Al-Ezzi said in a tweet on his Twitter account.

In his tweet, he expressed his high appreciation for the positive understandings that have taken place recently between the Salvation Government and the United Nations, and continued, saying, “We are very hopeful that the team will not be late this time.”