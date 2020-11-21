Nov. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the warplanes of the aggressors carried out 14 raids today, Friday, on the districts of Medghal, Majzar, and Serwah.

In Al-Jawf, it conducted 3 airstrikes on Al-Marazeeq, the district of Khub Al-Sha’af, and a raid on Al-Lebnnat in Al-Hazm district.

In the northern province of Yemen, Saada, a Saudi raid targeted the Shada district, and artillery bombardment by the Saudi border guards was subjected to separate areas of the same district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 242 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

A source from the operations room stated that among the violations conducted were the hovering of 16 spy planes in the airspace of Al-Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza, and Kilo-16.

Moreover, near the Saudi southern province of Asir, at the Saudi-Yemeni border, a jet of the aggressors launched a raid on Majaza region.