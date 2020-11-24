Yemeni Childhood Slaughtered in International Childhood Day

YemenExtra

The world celebrates the 20th International Children’s Day from November, all the children of the world are well, happy, and have a bright future, what about the children of Yemen?

On this day, what about the children of Yemen under six years of US aggression and the unjust blockade?

The dirty aggression targeted Yemeni children directly, as the aggression planes targeted children in their homes, schools, trips, parks, and roads.

The victims of the American aggression against the children of Yemen have reached more than 7,000 children, including a martyr and the injured, including 3,000 with amputated limbs as a result of the aggression and airstrikes.

Hundreds of children died as a result of not obtaining medicine, and dozens of cases showed cancerous diseases in areas targeted by the aggression with bombs and missiles of high toxicity, which are internationally prohibited, including cluster bombs and phosphorous.

Hundreds of children in Yemen have been infected with malnutrition and have died as a result of it. Hundreds of children have congenital deformities due to the toxicity of the weapons of aggression.

Hundreds of children have lost their families and their families and have become the only survivors of the bombing of the aggression air forces.

Tens of thousands of Yemeni children have been deprived of education as a result of the bombing and destruction of their schools as well as, millions of children in Yemen have been deprived of the right to life due to the unjust blockade. Millions of children have been traumatized by aggression.

Tens of thousands of Yemeni children have been displaced from their homes, separated from their homes, between camps, asylum, homelessness, and living in the open, not finding what is enough for them.

Deprivation of the salary of the head of the family who is employed has an impact on childhood in Yemen, and the loss of the head of the family to work as a result of the bombing of the manifolds and farms, disruption of life, the imposition of the sea and air blockade, and the decline in work opportunities affected the lives of Yemeni children.

The aggression left social and economic effects on the children of Yemen, even at the level of family relations that resulted under the weight of economic conditions and the impact of the Yemeni family that cast a shadow over the child, his life and future, and family relations whose fabric was torn apart by aggression.

The world today is exposed and its misfortune is exposed by celebrating the International Day of Childhood. The children of Yemen are slaughtered in the niche of the International Childhood Day stained with the blood of the children of Yemen and the pains and pains of the Yemeni children deprived of the right to life, science, health, and dreams.

The hypocritical world sells and buys with the blood of the children of Yemen. The Yemeni child has the right to live, and the right to education and to have health, medicine, and safe life.

Written by Mona Zaid