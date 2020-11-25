Crude Oil Leakage Covers Large Area In Shabwah



A large amount of crude oil leaked from the `abandoned pipelines in Shabwah province, eastern Yemen.

On Tuesday , Activists posted on social media pictures showing the farmlands in ” Ar Rawdah District”, turning into large crude oil swamps in Shabwah.

On other hand, Activists warned of an environmental and health disaster that threatens the lives of citizens in the region, as a result of the mixing of groundwater with crude oil. And They blamed “the local authorities in Shabwah “Islah Party ” for the neglect of the oil pipelines, which need urgent maintenance.