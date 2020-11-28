Nov. 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the capital, Sana’a, the aggressors launched four raids on the Attan area, including one on the Attan Park and the other on the Cleaning Fund, three raids on the Military College and the Yarmouk Club, two raids on the Al-Hafa area, and a raid on the Al-Nahdain area.

A citizen was killed and 4 others were wounded after the Saudi-led bombing on the capital, Sana’a, and a number of horses were killed in the raids that targeted the stables in the Military College.

In the Sanaa governorate, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out 4 airstrikes on the Al Sama area in the Arhab district, 3 raids on Jabal Eiban in the Bani Matar district, 3 raids on Rayma Hamid in the Sanhan district, and two raids on the Jarban area in the Sanhan district.

As for Al-Hodeidah coastal province, a woman was wounded by the shooting of the mercenaries of Saudi-UAE aggression in Al-Falah village, district of Al-Tuhita.

Moreover, the Saudi fighters waged two raids on the village of Al-Jarba in the Al-Durayhimi district, and two raids on the Al-Jabbana area, north of Al-Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, the aggression forces conducted intensive shooting using machine guns against the village of Al-Zafaran in Kilo-16.

In Amran, in the Sufyan region, the Saudi-led fighter jets launched 9 raids on Al-Aswad Mountain, a raid on the government complex, a raid on the old security building, and a raid near a water pump.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression forces launched 7 raids on separate areas east of Al-Hazm district.

In Marib, it carried out two raids on Medghal and Serwah regions.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the warplanes of the aggressors launched two raids on the Al-Rusayfat area in the Ketaf district. In addition, the Saudi army used missile and artillery shells to target villages in the Razih district, located near the border.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the forces of the aggression committed 214 violations during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations were the carrying out of four airstrikes on al-Durayhimi and the city as well as launching 9 airstrikes using combat UAVs in targeting al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, and al-Jabaliya.

The source pointed out that the violations also included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi, the hovering of eight warplanes in the airspace of Haiss, Kilo-16, Al-Faza, Al-Mazhar, 50th Street, and Al-Durayhimi, and the flight of 19 spy planes in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Mazhar, Al-Jabaliya, 50th Street and Al-Durayhimi.

In addition, 34 violations were carried out by artillery bombing with a number of 222 shells, and 146 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.