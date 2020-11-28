Al-Adra’i: Fines due to detention of oil vessels by aggression exceeded 56 million dollars

YemenExtra

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) Chief Executive Officer, Ammar al-Adra’i, has said that the fines due to the detention of oil vessels by Saudi-led coalition aggression during the last half-year exceed 56 million dollars.

The amount released since the escalation of detention in late May has reached 360,000 tons, which is only around 23% of the estimated 1,550,420 tons that is being held by Saudi piracy, he said at a protest held after Friday prayers in front of the UN office in capital Sana’a.

He said the coalition countries were still holding eight oil ships off the port of Jizan. He blamed the United Nations and coalition countries for not acting to ensure the release of the vessels.

Al-Adra’i called on all free people in the world to “stand with the Yemeni people to deliver their grievances and demand an end to piracy, as well as the release of fuel vessels and the prevention of future detention by the coalition.”