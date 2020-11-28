The US-UK Weapons Can Not Stop Yemen’s Military Operations Against the Saudi Kingdom

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdul Salam, confirmed today, Saturday, that the American and British weapons will not provide protection to the Saudi aggressive regime, and the only way Saudi Arabia can regain its lost security is through stopping the aggression and lifting the siege on Yemen.

“There is neither American nor British weapon nor any force capable of providing protection for the Saudi aggressive regime,” Abdul Salam said in a tweet on Twitter.

He added, “By stopping the aggression against Yemen and lifting the siege, the Kingdom will regain its lost security. Only reconciling neighbors will protect you from the consequences of your aggression.”