Deputy FM meets WFP country director

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi met here on Saturday with World Food Programme (WFP) country director Laurent Bukera.

In the meeting, al-Ezzi affirmed the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA)’s determination and other bodies to continue efforts to develop humanitarian cooperation.

Al-Ezzi also stressed the national salvation government will make more efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as well as to provide a real and effective service for those in need of help.

On his part, Bukera expressed his thanks and gratitude to the concerned authorities for their cooperation with the WFP regarding the cash assistance understandings to start their implementation stages.