Nov. 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
Yesterday on Satuday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.
In Saada, a woman was wounded by shells launched by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Qahr area within the Baqim district, near the border.
The US-Saudi aggression launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Saada.
In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression launched 8 raids on the Medghal district and a raid on the Serwah district.
In Amran, a number of 3 raids targeted Harf Sufyan district.
In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the aggressors conducted a raid on the Al-Lahia district.