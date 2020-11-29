Nov. 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Satuday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a woman was wounded by shells launched by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Qahr area within the Baqim district, near the border.

The US-Saudi aggression launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Saada.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression launched 8 raids on the Medghal district and a raid on the Serwah district.

In Amran, a number of 3 raids targeted Harf Sufyan district.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the aggressors conducted a raid on the Al-Lahia district.