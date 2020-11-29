Health Minister, Iranian diplomat discuss health cooperation

YemenExtra

Health Minister Taha al-Mutawakel stressed on Saturday the importance of enhancing aspects of health cooperation between Yemen and Iran in combating epidemics.

During his meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Yemen Hassan Erlo, the Minister said that the aggression has contributed to the spread of epidemics and diseases in the country as well as preventing the entry of medical supplies to Yemen.

Al-Mutawakel reviewed with the Iranian diplomat the difficulties and challenges facing the health sector in Yemen as a result of the targeting the health infrastructure by the Saudi-led coalition, which has destroyed more than 400 health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Iranian official affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Yemen, stressing the Iranian government’s readiness to support Yemen and exchange experiences in the medical and health fields.

The two officials discussed ways to enhance several areas of health cooperation between the two countries.