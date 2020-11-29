Parliament suspends membership in Arab Parliament

YemenExtra

The parliament approved on Saturday freezing its membership in the Arab Parliament.

During a session chaired by speaker Yahya al-Ra’i, the parliament’s members said the reason behind such a move is that the Arab Parliament completely sides with the aggression coalition.

The Arab Parliament has not played any role to end the Yemeni people suffering due to the war and the siege imposed by the Saudi-led coalition for six years, they said.

They approved to send letters to the Arab countries that did not participate or support the war on Yemen, to explain the reasons for freezing the membership in the Arab Parliament.