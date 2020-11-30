Nov. 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued to target Yemen with airstrikes and shells.

The capital, Sana’a: The Saudi-American aggression launched two raids near Sanaa International Airport

In Sana’a Governorate: the Saudi aggression launched 3 raids on Nehm district, two raids on Dhula region in Hamadan district, and a raid on the Eiban area in the Bani Matar district.

Marib province: The warplanes of the aggressors carried out 3 raids on the district of Majzar.