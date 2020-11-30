FM: the Saudi regime practices deception to get rid of responsibility for destroying Yemen

YemenExtra

Foreign Affairs minister said on Sunday the Saudi regime practices its deception to get rid of a responsibility that has been committing in Yemen and its people for over five years.

Hisham Sharaf added that the blatant interference in Yemen’s affairs and Saudi Arabia’s worst plots have caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the modern world.

The minister’s statement came in a comment on Saudi foreign minister Faisal al-Saud’s remarks on the 47th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on 27 and 28 November in Nigeria’s capital, Niamey.

Sharaf said Saudi Arabia started conspiring against Yemen in 2014 then it started its aggressive war on the country in March 2015, imposing an all-out air, land, sea siege.

If Saudi Arabia is keen on supporting Yemen, he said, it could support the efforts of the United Nations in 2014, adding that Saudi Arabia should have supported the Yemeni economy instead of forming a military coalition and imposing an all-inclusive blockade to kill the Yemeni people.

The Minister renewed his call to sit at a dialogue table and negotiate among all parties to end the military aggression, lift the siege and stop interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.

He also reiterated his call for supporting Yemen economically and financially so as to achieve the establishment of diplomatic relations with all neighbors to preserve the territorial integrity of the two brotherly peoples.