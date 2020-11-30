The Liberation of 4 Prisoners From the Yemeni Army in Prisoner Swap

YemenExtra

The head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, confirmed that 4 prisoners of the army and the popular committees had been liberated from several fronts.

“With God’s help and success, today, Monday, 11/30/2020, 4 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were liberated from several fronts through local negotiations,” Al-Murtada said on his Twitter account.

It is noteworthy that the Chairman of the Committee for Prisoners Affairs announced on August 28, that a number of 20 prisoners of the army and the committees had been freed through local efforts and mediators.