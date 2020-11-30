Yemen’s Missile Force Targets a Saudi Military Base in Marib and Kills Many

YemenExtra

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, revealed that the missile force targeted, using a Yemeni-made Badr P-1 ballistic missile, the joint operations room of the Saudi Coalition of aggression in the “Tadawain” military base within the Marib Governorate, northeastern Yemen.

The spokesman of the armed forces confirmed that the hit was accurate and that ambulances rushed to the place amidst a state of extreme terror and confusion that prevailed in the base, which the aggressors have positioned as a starting point to manage their operations since the beginning of the aggression on March 26, 2015.

Brigadier General Saree said: The successful missile strike resulted in the killing of 8 leaders of the Saudi enemy soldiers and wounding seven others.

He added: The operations of the army and the popular committees will continue as long as the Saudi aggression and siege continues, warning that all the movements of the enemies are monitored.

The spokesman of the armed forces concluded by emphasizing that the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God, are capable of tracking the enemies’ movements wherever they are.

The Badr P-1 smart missile is an advanced missile that was developed domestically by the Yemeni Military Industry and was announced in 2018.

The Badr P-1 is known for hitting its target accurately, and it is a short-range ballistic missile, which was developed from the “Badr 1” missile, with a range of more than 130 km, and its accuracy is 3 meters.