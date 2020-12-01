Nov. 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes carried out a number of 10 airstrikes on Medghal district and a raid on the Serwah area.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a military bulldozer owned by the aggressors established combat fortifications east of Haiss region.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operation Room announced that the Saudi-UAE aggression, along with their mercenaries, committed 176 breaches in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The Saudi violations included: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Mazhar and conducting 4 raids using combat drones on the Al-Jabliah region.

In addition, a number of 16 espionage drones entered the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, Haiss, and Kilo-16. Also, a number of 14 violations were committed using artillery shelling, and 141 breaches by diverse weapons.