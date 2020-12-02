Dec. 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the Saudi aggression targeted an oil tanker loaded with oil derivatives east of Al-Hazm district. It also conducted two raids against the Al-Labnat area in Al-Hazm district and a raid on the Al-Dhahra region within Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In the province of Ma’rib, a number of 3 Saudi raids targeted the Majzar and Serwah districts.

In Sana’a governorate, the Saudi-led fighters targeted the Nehm district with an airstrike.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a Saudi artillery and missile shelling was launched onto villages located in the Munabeh district near the border.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggression conducted 5 missiles using combat drones in targeting the airport and the Tihama Development Authority building. Thus, violating the Sweden agreement, which is being violated on a daily basis by the Saudi coalition of aggression.