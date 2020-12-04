Saudi Warplanes Launch New Airstrikes on Sanaa Int. Airport

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, the Saudi-American aggression carried out a fresh airstrike on Sanaa International Airport.

During the past few days, the aggression forces launched a series of raids on Sanaa International Airport, targeting the new airport facilities under construction.

It is noteworthy that the forces of aggression, and since the beginning of its aggression on Yemen, Sanaa International Airport has been a permanent target for its air raids for six years, which amounted to hundreds of its brutal raids, which have targeted all the vital facilities within the airport.