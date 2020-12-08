Dec. 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched 12 raids on the districts of Raghwan, Serwah, and Madgal.

In the Saada governorate, the aggressive Saudi fighters targeted the Al-Fer area in the Kattaf district; in addition,

targeting districts of Razih and Munabeh, near the border, with missiles and artillery shells.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 190 violations committed by the Saudi aggression and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

According to the Operations Room, the violations were: the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss and Al-Faza, the launching of 11 raids using combat drones on 50th Street, the hovering of 10 espionage drones over the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhita, bombing diverse areas with 281 shells (32 violations), and using diverse weapons to target several places (140 violations).