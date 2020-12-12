YMU announces solidarity with RT correspondent

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Media Union condemned the life-threatening Jamal Al-Ashwal via WhatsApp message for an outside Arabic number, to his private number.

The YMU announced its full solidarity with Al-Ashwal, RT’s correspondent in Yemen, calling on the concerned authorities to protect Al-Ashwal.

The Yemeni Media Union called on all the free people in the world, including journalists and media professionals, to declare their solidarity with Al-Ashwal.