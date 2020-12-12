Dec. 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, a citizen was wounded by the Saudi border guards after he was targeted in the Al-Raqo area within Munabeh, near the district.

In Marib governorate, the aggressors launched 4 raids on the districts of Medghal and Majzar, and a raid on Serwah district.

Moreover, a Saudi airstrike was conducted on the Al-Shorfa region near Najran.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed 232 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The violations include an infiltration attempt in Kilo-16 and the launching of 6 raids by combat drones on Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 23 spy drones over the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, and Al-Jabaliya.

The source pointed out that the violations also include the development of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, in addition to 43 violations by shelling, and 158 violations with diverse weapons.