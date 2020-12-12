Mohammed al-Houthi condemns new US sanctions against Yemeni political figures

YemenExtra

Top member in the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has condemned the US sanctions against several of the security and intelligence leaders in the National Salvation Government of Yemen.

In a tweet, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said: “The classification of America, which leads an aggression on Yemen, of any Yemeni, is condemned and illegal (…) There is no law that allows America to classify others.”

“The US acts are clear evidence that it does not recognize the world order represented by the Security Council,” he said.

Al-Houthi stated that he considers all accusations against the targeted Yemenis as abusive interference, calling that “an American act of terror.”

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against five security and intelligence leaders in Yemen’s National Salvation Government.

Source: Thawra