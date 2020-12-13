Yemen strongly condemns Morocco-Zionist entity normalization

YemenExtra

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the declaration of normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist entity.

The Foreign Ministry considered that normalization with the Zionist entity as a betrayal of the central Arab issue, al-Quds al-Sharif and the constants of the Arab and Islamic nation, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement confirmed that the US president’s projects aiming at serving the Zionist entity before leaving the White House will fail by the adherence of the Arab, Islamic, and free nations to legitimate Palestinian rights.

The Ministry renewed Yemen’s firm stance that refuses all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity and supports the Palestinian people and its legitimate struggle for the establishment of its independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.