Dec. 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two civilians were wounded, one of them in a critical condition, after a Saudi shelling, using missiles and shells, targeted the Qahr region in the Baqim district, near the border.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out four airstrikes on the Medghal district and launched 4 raids on the districts of Rahba and Jabal Murad.