Foreign Ministry condemns hostile US stances towards independent states, peoples

YemenExtra

Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned on Tuesday US policies and stances charged with hatred and hostility towards all free and independent states and peoples.

The statement came upon the provocative and blatant sanctions decision against the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yemen, Hassan Erloo.

The statement indicated that the American position reflects the moral crisis that the White House administration suffers from, which blatantly reflects the seriousness of the position reached by this administration.

It referred to the massive bankruptcy that the US administration is carrying out due to its permanent bias towards corrupt and oppressive regimes, and its relentless and continuous endeavor to destroy the hopes and aspirations of free peoples.

The statement noted that the American ambassador who is supposed to be convicted and punished and put his name on the lists of shame and punishments for his acting as a military ruler for “the legitimacy of hotels”, as called by the free people in Yemen; moreover, claims himself falsely an ambassador to Yemen while he is ‘an unwelcome and unrecognized person’ in Yemen.

It stated that the American ambassador only represents the hateful American administration that rejected by the Yemeni people and he does not represent the American people, as this administration practices and commits the most heinous crimes against the children and women of Yemen and has stood and still stands behind the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The statement said that it is shameful that the U.S. administration recognizes a president of Yemen while Yemenis themselves do not recognize him while its unwelcome ambassador deals with a fake and unrecognized government in Yemen that does not represent the interests of Yemenis at all.

It stressed the Iranian ambassador and other diplomatic and humanitarian workers of various nationalities in Yemen are in fact guests of the country and the Yemeni people, and that any insults or else on the guests of Yemen are a provocative act of the feelings of all Yemenis.

The statement called on the United States to correct its behavior and change its policies toward Yemen and the region as well as to commit to respecting the hopes and aspirations of the peoples.

It also called on Washington to stop its hostile policies towards Yemen in particular and the Arab and Islamic countries in general and not to intervene in Yemen’s sovereignty and independence.