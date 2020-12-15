Abdulsalam: The UN Is Involved in the Blockade, Closure of Sanaa Airport and the Port of Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed that the United Nations is a partner in the crime of closing Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah as well as the siege imposed on the country, for it has failed to fulfill its role and responsibility.

“The continuation of the siege and the closure of Sanaa International Airport and the port of Hodeidah is a crime in which the United Nations is a participant in, for it has allowed the aggressive forces to keep on with their aggression and criminality against an entire population,” Abdul Salam said tweeted on his Twitter account.

It is noteworthy that the director of Sanaa Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, confirmed on December 6 that the Saudi-led aggression repeatedly targeted Sanaa International Airport with the aim of disrupting it, taking it out of its readiness, and make the world think that the airport is not qualified to operate; thus, any demands calling for the opening of the airport will not receive any responses.

On December 4, Mohammed Abdulsalam confirmed that Sanaa International Airport is a civilian facility, which stopped operating due to the siege, and it has been bombed several times, pointing out that the continuous targeting of the airport is merely a sign of failure and confusion suffered by the aggressive coalition.