Defense Minister: Security and Stability of the Whole Region Depends on Yemen’s Safety

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atefi, affirmed that popular cohesion and steadfastness against the aggressors has proven to the whole world the extent of strength and eminence of the Yemeni people determined to triumph for their will and right to freedom, dignity, sovereignty, unity, and independence.

“The Yemeni people, with the revolutionary, political and military leadership at forefront, has taken the paths of struggle and steadfastness with courage and faith, to say the decisive word of truth against falsehood,” Major General Al-Atefi said at the conclusion of the activities of the combat and operational training of the year 2020.

Moreover, he stressed that all of those obeying the Zionist-American decisions must realize that Yemen will resist and end any conspiratorial plans.

Major General Al-Atefi confirmed that the Yemeni people will never acquiesce with America and Israel, pointing out that those who support them are defaming Yemen.

The Minister of Defense pointed to the major achievements made at the military level, as it has rebuilt the armed forces and strengthening the defensive and offensive capabilities of the Republic of Yemen during the past training year and this year.

“Thanks to Allah and the support and patronage of our revolutionary and political leadership, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidency of the General Staff were able to rebuild the armed forces with their multi-tasking and specialized classes, which are in line with the requirements being met in this war against the aggressive forces and their local mercenaries, with the highest level of combat training, moral preparation, and mobilization.”

“The Yemeni military industries are working day and night to develop high-quality, more accurate, larger-range weapons capable of reaching their goals, and the enemy’s defense systems will not be able to impede them. The upcoming days will confirm the validity of my words if the aggression on Yemen continues,” Major General Al-Atefi added in the context of his speech.

He stated that steadfastness over the past six years, confirms without a doubt that the Saudi-led aggression is collapsing and has faced catastrophic failure in all of its military, security, political and economic fields as a result of its brutal war against Yemen.

Moreover, included in his statement that the security and stability of Yemen is an integral part of the security of the region and the world, adding, “Everyone who is concerned with the economic interests of their countries and securing maritime navigation in the region should realize that the security and safety in Yemen is the core issue for all, but not through killing the Yemenis and imposing a comprehensive siege on them. Rather, respecting the unity and Yemen’s territory, its sovereignty, and the building of a strong unified country in which security and stability prevail.”