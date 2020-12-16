FM: Security Council Used only for the Security of Saudi Arabia, UAE

YemenExtra

Yemen Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, was surprised by the contents of the press release issued by the UN Security Council last Sunday. He stressed that the Security Council is for the whole world, not for Saudi Arabia and the UAE. According to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Minister Sharaf confirmed that the Security Council statements continue to ignore the suffering and grievances of the Yemeni people. There was no mention of the US-Saudi aggression, the siege imposed on the country. The closure of Sana’a International Airport and the targeting of the Yemeni economy and services are also ignored.

Mr. Sharaf pointed out that the report focused on the complaints of the Saudi-led aggression regarding missile strikes at some of its installations, which came as a legitimate response to the unjustified aggression against Yemen. “Thus, the Security Council is used only to reflect only the viewpoint of those involved in the aggression against Yemen,” he added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the Yemeni Rocketry Force, despite its great and certain capabilities, to reach many targets in the Saudi depth, is keen to avoid targeting facilities and places of a civil or residential nature. He indicated that any attempt towards peace negotiations will not succeed except by stopping the aggression, all hostile military attacks, lifting the siege, reopening Sanaa International Airport, and paying the salaries of all state employees.

Source: Thawra