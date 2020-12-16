Two Civilians Injured as a Result of Saudi Bombing on Saada Province

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, two citizens were wounded after the Saudi border guards targeted with artillery shells Munabeh district in Saada governorate, northern the country.

The two civilians who were injured were in the Al-Raqo area, in the Munabeh region, near the border, a source reported to YemenExtra.

It is noteworthy that two civilians were wounded last Saturday by Saudi missile and artillery shelling, which targeted a market place found in Baqim, near the border. The targeting also resulted in property damage.