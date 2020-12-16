SCMCHA distributes Food Aids in Sana’a Province

YemenExtra

The Supreme Council Branch for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) in Sana’a province launched on Tuesday the distribution of food aid provided by the World Food Program to the poor families in Jehana district.

The aid provided through the Islamic Relief targets 8,788 cases from the poorest families in the villages and areas of Jehana district.

At the inauguration, district director Mohammed al-Bashari noted the importance of humanitarian interventions targeting the affected by the repercussions of the systematic economic crisis imposed by the aggression coalition on Yemen for six years.

Al-Bashari praised the branch’s efforts and its keenness to organize the food aid distribution mechanism and the role of Islamic relief in providing assistance.

In turn, SCMCHA representative Mohammed Saleh al-Bashari stressed the keenness to regularize the process of disbursing aid to the affected families on a monthly basis