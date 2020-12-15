Dec. 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hajjah governorate, the Saudi-led warplanes carried out 3 airstrikes on the city of Haradh.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the forces of the Saudi-UAE led aggression had committed 197 violations during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the launching of 4 raids, using a combat UAV, on Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi districts, the hovering of 13 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, Haiss, 50th Street, and Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, 50 violations were conducted by artillery and missile bombardment, and 129 violations using diverse weapons.