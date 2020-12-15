FM demands UNHCR to handle issue of Yemenis detained in Kenya

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf has delivered a letter to UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), requesting urgent intervention to follow up on the situation of Yemeni citizens detained in Kenya.

The Kenyan authorities have detained the Yemeni citizens in the area of Garcia on the Kenyan-Somali border.

During a meeting held on Sunday with UNHCR’s Resident Representative Jean-Nicolas Beuze, Sharaf accented that despite the political blockade imposed on the country, the Foreign Ministry has not and will not stop protecting the interests of Yemenis wherever they are.

He said that the Ministry tirelessly enters official and unofficial talks to achieve that goal, despite the blockade imposed by the aggression countries through using their money and interests with others.

On his part, the UN resident representative said the UNHCR will provide the required legal protection to the Yemen citizens and it will contact the Kenyan authorities to handle the issue.