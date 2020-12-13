A Mass Wedding Takes Place for 90 Men in Hajjah Province

YemenExtra

The Office of the General Authority for Zakat in Hajjah Governorate organized today, Sunday, a collective wedding for 90 bridegrooms, who are sons of martyrs from the Yemeni army and the popular committees, freed prisoners, wounded, poor, and colored skin under the slogan “Together to achieve social solidarity and confront the soft war”.

In the mass wedding, the director of the governorate’s Zakat office, Fayed Al-Malahi, referred to the importance of celebrating collective weddings to immunize youth.

He stressed the need for cooperation in spreading awareness of the importance of paying the zakat as one of the pillars of Islam.

While a member of the Yemeni Scholars Association, Judge Abdul Majid Sharaf al-Din, pointed out the importance of supporting the children and the sons of the martyrs and urged the payment of zakat.

The collective wedding, which was attended by a number of executive office managers, included many segments for all of the attendees.