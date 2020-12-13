Yemeni tribes denounce crimes of US-Saudi Aggression

YemenExtra

The Yemeni tribes denounced the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression and economic war against the Yemeni people.

They pointing out that these crimes will not affect the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, but rather increase their strength and toughness in facing aggression until victory is achieved.

The tribes said that would stand against the US and Israeli tyranny through its tools and mercenary regimes, that promoted normalization with the Zionist entity.

It indicated that normalization with the Zionist enemy entity revealed the ugly face of the countries of the aggressive coalition against Yemen.